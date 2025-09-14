Competition and hard times hit Old Mutual funeral policies
14 September 2025 - 07:27
South Africans are cancelling funeral policies at a faster rate than in the past due to increasing competition and rising household financial pressure, says Old Mutual's new CEO Jurie Strydom.
He told Business Times this week, after the release of the group's financial results for the half-year ended June, that over the past couple of years there had been a variance in “persistency” — the amount of time people hold on to policies — and lapses were higher than expected, particularly in the funeral market...
