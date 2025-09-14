Business fumes over Tau credit act move
Busa says withdrawal of draft regulations 'will hurt SMEs'
14 September 2025 - 08:06
Big business is fuming over the decision by trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau to withdraw draft regulations to the National Credit Act (NCA) that it said would have eased access to credit for SMEs.
The draft regulations were withdrawn after a public outcry that the proposed amendments would also have allowed educational institutions to be listed as “originators of credit information” who report unpaid tuition fees and arrears to credit bureaus. ..
