Wheels rolling more smoothly at Transnet
Transnet had arrested the decline that saw volumes plummet to historic lows of 149Mt in financial 2023
07 September 2025 - 06:29
Transnet said on Friday it had turned the corner after narrowing its losses 74% to R1.9bn in financial 2025, from a R7.3bn loss the previous year. The improvement comes almost two years after the state-owned ports and rail company presented its turnaround plan.
Transnet, which is facilitating the unprecedented entry of private-sector rail operators to its six rail corridors as part of the logistics sector shake-up, said more work was needed to improve volumes and profits in the year ahead. It reported a 10Mt year-on-year increase in rail volumes by Transnet Freight Rail to 160.1Mt. ..
