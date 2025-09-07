Push to raise funding for coal projects
FutureCoal has written to 700 banks and insurers, mainly in the global north, seeking a levelling of the playing fields
07 September 2025 - 06:07
FutureCoal, a coal advocacy group, is taking the financial services industry in developed economies to task over the widespread reluctance to fund new coal projects.
Previously known as the World Coal Association, FutureCoal has written to 700 banks and insurers, mainly in the global north, seeking a levelling of the playing fields when it comes to the funding of coal projects. In the letter, the lobby group argues that coal remains a vital source of energy for economic growth and cited improved technologies that can reduce emissions from the use of fossil fuels...
