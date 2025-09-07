Kganyago’s high interest rate lambasted by economist
A leading economist has taken aim at the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee
07 September 2025 - 06:28
A leading economist has taken aim at the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC), accusing it of being an obstacle to growth and investment by keeping interest rates high for longer periods.
Roelof Botha, an independent economist and economic adviser to the Optimum Investment Group, said the central bank’s preoccupation with inflation targeting was worsening the cost-of-living crisis, as the financial position of households and businesses has not improved much since the first quarter of 2020...
