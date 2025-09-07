SIM TSHABALALA: How SA's G20 presidency can bridge the $100bn infrastructure gap in Africa
The problem isn't just money — insufficient investable projects, alongside lack of access to capital, are all stalling the rollout of critical infrastructure
07 September 2025 - 06:22
Lack of infrastructure investment is stifling global growth. Roads, power lines, water systems and digital networks aren’t being built fast enough to meet rising demand or to enable higher productivity.
Nowhere is the shortfall more severe than in Africa, where annual underinvestment is estimated at around $100bn (R1.7-trillion)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.