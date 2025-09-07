Boost for Motus as car-buying landscape changes
Motus has recorded a spike in the demand for car parts as consumers hold on to their vehicles for longer and others opt to buy pre-owned
07 September 2025 - 05:53
This has boosted the group's total aftermarket parts business, which increased revenue by 6% to R15.2bn, and operating profit by 12% to R1.3bn. The company's South African operations revenue and operating profit increased by 9% and 19%. Motus also operates in Australia, Asia, and the UK...
