Bleak prospects for domestics
As wealthier South Africans cut their spending or emigrate, the people who tend their homes and gardens lose out
07 September 2025 - 06:31
The number of domestic workers has plunged almost 400,000 over the past five years as their employers cut back on spending or move home — either within South Africa or abroad.
About 19% of domestic workers have lost their jobs in the past financial year alone, according to the eighth annual “Report on Domestic Worker Pay and Working Conditions” compiled by SweepSouth, an online platform that connects home owners with services such as cleaning, gardening and elderly care. ..
