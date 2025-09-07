BJORN LOMBORG: Investing in vaccines — an amazing human discovery — is a no-brainer
That the US wants to cut funding for a key organisation saving lives through immunisation is concerning
07 September 2025 - 06:20
Vaccines are a vital tool that saves millions of lives every year. Concerningly, the US government wants to cut funding for a key organisation that saves lives around the world through immunisation. And amid vaccine safety debates, the world is seeing rising measles cases.
The politics of the Covid-19 pandemic saw growing rejection of vaccines — and that shift has contributed to the Trump administration’s announcement to cut funding to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.