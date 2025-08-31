Truworths looks to expand trading space
31 August 2025 - 08:10
Retail group Truworths will spend R548m as it looks to increase its trading space, including new concept stand-alone stores for some of its popular brands.
For the 2026 financial year, the owner of Identity, YDE, Earthchild, Loads of Living and Naartjie wants to expand its group trading space by 3% and add more stores for Daniel Hetcher, which has one stand-alone store, and also Ginger Mary, which also has a single stand-alone store. ..
