Top Trump aide Nels Nordquist heads for UN labour post
31 August 2025 - 08:05
Nels Nordquist, a top economic aide to US President Donald Trump, is leaving the White House to take a senior role at the International Labour Organisation in Geneva, five sources familiar with the plans have told Reuters.
Nordquist had served as deputy director for international economics at the National Economic Council, giving him a key role in overseeing US sanctions policy and serving as the liaison or “sherpa” to the Group of Seven advanced economies and the Group of 20 major economies...
