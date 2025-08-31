Rich and poor dipping into two-pot funds
31 August 2025 - 08:33
Even individuals earning R200,000 per month and above are claiming from the two-pot system, which allows fund members to access up to R30,000 a year from their retirement savings.
The two-pot system makes it possible, for the first time, for people to dip into their savings before they reach retirement age or qualify for early retirement benefits. ..
