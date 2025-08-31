Platinum producers profit from price surge
31 August 2025 - 08:07
With platinum producers this week reporting a boost from the recent surge in metal prices, Sibanye-Stillwater said its US platinum group metals (PGM) operation had bounced back following a restructuring process and tax credit benefits from the Trump administration.
Sibanye operates the Stillwater and East Boulder mines in Montana, and is aiming to reduce production costs at its US PGM operations to $1,000 (R17,736) a 2E ounce through reviewing mine cycles and improving mine infrastructure and design. ..
