Model Setas on thriving YES programme, says CEO Ravi Naidoo
The model underpinning the sector education and training authorities (Setas) is the wrong one for tackling South Africa’s youth unemployment crisis. This is the view of Ravi Naidoo, CEO of the Youth Employment Service (YES) — a private sector-led initiative launched in 2018 which has placed 194,000 young people into year-long jobs sponsored by participating corporates.
Naidoo said Seta training is often misaligned with the needs of the corporate sector, producing skills that many companies do not prioritise and failing to provide the kind of hands-on experience and networking opportunities that YES offers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.