Lawyer urges US judge to block Trump from firing Fed governor
31 August 2025 - 08:36
A lawyer for Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook on Friday urged a judge to temporarily block President Donald Trump from removing her, arguing that the US leader wants her out because she has not favoured cutting interest rates this year.
US district judge Jia Cobb in Washington, DC said at the hearing she would set an expedited briefing schedule in the case, the first step in what will likely be a protracted legal battle that could upend the Fed's historical independence and is likely to end up in the Supreme Court...
