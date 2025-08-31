Go get your Grand-Pa at the nearest spaza
Haleon SA making concerted effort to place its products in township outlets
31 August 2025 - 08:25
Wellness company Haleon South Africa has embarked on an ambitious plan to grow the local component of its supply chain as it seeks more space for its brands on the shelves of the country's burgeoning spaza shops.
Haleon produces a range of widely recognised brands, including Grand-Pa headache powder, Sensodyne toothpaste, Centrum supplements, Scott’s Emulsion (a dietary supplement) and Med-Lemon, a hot beverage used to treat flu and colds...
