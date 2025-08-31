Global giant MSC gets local rail green light
31 August 2025 - 08:39
The world’s biggest container shipping operator — MSC — is one of the 10 private companies that have been provisionally granted slots to operate on South Africa’s rail network, Business Times can reveal today.
Port and logistics company Grindrod and Menar — a diversified miner with coal interests — have already announced they are among those chosen to operate alongside Transnet Freight Rail (TFR), but Business Times can report today that the others are Minrail Solutions, African Railway Co, Motheo Africa Logistics, Interlinks, New Cape Rail, Barberry & Tsiko and Eracema. ..
