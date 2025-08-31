Effect of Trump tariffs ‘understated’
31 August 2025 - 08:27
Exporters in the Western Cape believe the impact of US tariffs on employment in South Africa has been understated — at 30,000. They fear that as many as 100,000 people could lose their jobs.
“We always know that question [of tariffs] is going to come up. Unfortunately, it’s not good at all. There is an impact, already, and we are feeling it,” Terry Gale, the chairperson of Exporters Western Cape, told Business Times in an interview...
