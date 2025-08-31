CMO an endangered species in a changing habitat
Decline in companies that place top marketer on executive team or give them direct access to CEO marks profound change in how marketing is valued
The chief marketing officer (CMO) used to be the rock star of the boardroom. It was the role that decided how a company showed its face to the market and carried the authority of being the customer’s voice in an executive team dominated by finance and operations.
Now, according to research by consulting firm Forrester, that authority is rapidly fading. According to its report, “The Representation and Tenure of Fortune 500 CMOs in 2025”, marketing heads who are members of executive teams of large companies or report to the CEO, are now found at only 58% of Fortune 500 companies. That is down from 63% in 2024, which may not sound bad as a snapshot, but reflects a significant trend...
