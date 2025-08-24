Spur looks for growth beyond SA borders
24 August 2025 - 07:43
Spur Corporation will open a new Doppio Zero restaurant in Zimbabwe, making it the brand’s second outlet outside South Africa, as the company eyes a total of about 50 restaurants across a number of countries in the coming years.
Spur also wants to add more small-format restaurants for its other brands, including Rocco Mamas, following the success of Panarottis, which breached the R1bn mark in full-year turnover. ..
