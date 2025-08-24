Private rail operators get slots
Awarding of routes sees 11 companies now well on track to run trains on Transnet network
24 August 2025 - 07:54
Rail experts have hailed the conditional awarding of slots to 11 private sector companies to run trains on the Transnet network.
On Friday, transport minister Barbara Creecy announced that successful operators had been identified as the government trials a third-party access programme that will, for the first time, break Transnet's monopoly on the network. The aim is to improve rail volumes that have plummeted due to historical underinvestment in infrastructure, shortage of rolling stock, theft and vandalism...
