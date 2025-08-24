Most business bodies deeply sceptical of national dialogue
24 August 2025 - 07:48
Two business formations have slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s national dialogue as offering no solutions to the challenges faced by the country — but others have vowed to give the talks a chance.
Piet Le Roux, CEO of Sakeliga, described the national dialogue as little more than a political ploy by Ramaphosa ahead of what is expected to be a brutal local government election next year...
