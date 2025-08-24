Fed hints at September rate cut
24 August 2025 - 07:51
US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on Friday pointed to a possible rate cut at the central bank’s September meeting but stopped short of committing to cutting interest rates.
His remarks walked a narrow line acknowledging growing risks to the job market, while also saying risks of higher inflation remain...
