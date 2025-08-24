Compact homes increasingly popular among young people entering housing market
Adjustment to transfer duty has brought more sectional title units into tax-exempt category, making them more appealing to budget-conscious buyers
24 August 2025 - 07:02
With home prices outpacing inflation, sectional title properties such as flats and townhouses, though rising in value, still offer an affordable entry point to the housing market for young South Africans.
FNB’s latest residential property barometer shows house prices rose 3.7% year-on-year in July, above the 3.5% inflation rate. Sectional title equity values reached 3.8%, their highest level since the Covid pandemic and slightly ahead of free-standing homes. Despite this growth, multiple factors suggest sectional titles remain the most accessible option for first-time buyers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.