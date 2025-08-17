Tariffs push Standard Bank to lower outlook
17 August 2025 - 08:43
Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala says uncertainty around trade and tariffs, combined with turbulence in the government of national unity (GNU), has contributed to the bank’s lower outlook on the country’s growth prospects.
He said tensions between the largest parties in the GNU had also contributed to lower prospects, together with the slow pace of the execution and rollout of structural reforms necessary to generate growth...
