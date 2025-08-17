South32 may close Mozal smelter over electricity tariff
17 August 2025 - 08:09
A misalignment in the tariff paid by South32 for the supply of power to its aluminium smelter in Mozambique and the price Eskom pays for the electricity is at the centre of a dispute that has seen the Australian miner threaten to wind down the smelter, putting 25,000 jobs in jeopardy.
This is according to Robbie Proctor, an investment analyst at Anchor Capital, who on Friday said South32 would likely close the smelter if a power supply deal is not signed...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.