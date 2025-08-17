SA won't use tit-for-tat tariffs against US, says Itac chief Ayabonga Cawe
17 August 2025 - 08:06
Shockwaves from the unilateral US tariffs imposed on South Africa and “chronic overcapacity” among large exporters, especially China, have led to a surge in the caseload of the tariff regulator, the International Trade Administration Commission (Itac).
Itac chief commissioner Ayabonga Cawe said they faced an “unprecedented caseload”, primarily due to an unprecedented trade environment. Itac was implementing trade remedy investigations across a range of product markets...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.