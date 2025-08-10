Red tape keeps Africa’s ‘big pharma’ small
17 August 2025 - 08:04
Delays in aligning Africa’s pharmaceutical standards with those of the World Health Organisation (WHO) are standing in the way of the continent’s $70bn (R1.25-trillion) ambition to become a fully fledged pharmaceuticals manufacturing hub, says Aspen senior executive Stavros Nicolaou.
Nicolaou, a member of the Brics business council and chair of Pharmaceuticals Made in South Africa (Pharmisa), told Business Times the delay was blocking African pharma companies from selling to organisations such as the Unicef and Global Volunteer Initiative (GVI)...
