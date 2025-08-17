New Reform Tracker highlights political resistance
Promised improvements totalling 240 are to be monitored by BLSA and Krutham’s mechanism
17 August 2025 - 08:45
Political resistance has been cited as one of the biggest obstacles to implementing economic reforms that are key to growth and central to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic agenda.
This view is contained in an analysis of data from a newly launched independent tracker of government reforms, launched this week by Business Leadership SA (BLSA) in partnership with research and advisory firm Krutham. The Reform Tracker seeks to turbocharge the monitoring and evaluation of economic reform implementation...
