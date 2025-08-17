My Brilliant Career
My Brilliant Career: Strong hearts and integrity the order of the day
Simphiwe Johnson is the CFO of PPS
Tell me about PPS and the services it offers.
PPS was started by a group of dentists who wanted to protect each other’s financial wellbeing. That founding purpose still drives us today — we exist to help our members live the lives they want to live, achieve their goals, and grow and protect their wealth. We offer a wide range of financial services, including long- and short-term insurance, professional health indemnity, investment services, health-care administration and wealth management. What sets us apart is our mutual model. Unlike listed companies, we share all our returns with members holding qualifying life-risk products through allocations to their non-vesting PPS profit-share account...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.