How fraud, waste cripple health care
Medical aid schemes, reeling under losses of nearly R30bn a year, are fighting back
17 August 2025 - 08:39
Fraud, waste and abuse in South Africa’s private health-care sector are a drain on the system’s ability to deliver quality care and undermine the sustainability of medical cover for millions of South Africans, says the Health Funders Association (HFA).
“Our estimates are that fraud, waste and abuse costs the private health-care sector between R22bn and R28bn a year,” said Thoneshan Naidoo, CEO of the HFA. “That is between 15% and 20% of annual health-care claims.”..
