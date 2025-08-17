Carmakers push for greater local input in manufacturing process
South African automotive components manufacturers, under siege from US tariffs and a flood of cheap vehicle imports, have insisted that foreigners eyeing manufacturing opportunities in the country should be forced to use local expertise, create jobs and impart skills.
They were speaking at the National Association of Automotive Component and Allied Manufacturers (Naacam) 2025 show, held in Gqeberha under the spectre of looming plant closures, geopolitical issues affecting the viability of exports, increasing competition from imports eroding domestically-produced vehicle sales, and ongoing uncertainty related to energy and logistics parastatals...
