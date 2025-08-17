ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: WhatsApp Commerce with a heart emoji
Active in 15 countries across Africa, the Middle East and India, Sukhiba enables full transactions to take place entirely within WhatsApp
17 August 2025 - 08:02
Most South Africans already run their businesses on WhatsApp. A hair salon takes bookings through voice notes. A courier firm shares delivery updates using photo messages. A restaurant sends out its weekly menu via broadcast. What began as an informal backchannel for orders and service has become the country’s most entrenched digital business tool.
The next leap forward will turn WhatsApp into the point-of-sale itself...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.