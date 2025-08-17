African nations told to clean up water governance to get private sector funds flowing
17 August 2025 - 08:41
African governments cannot hope to attract more private sector investment into water infrastructure to fill the continent’s $30bn (R527bn) investment gap until they guarantee that projects will generate revenue and be free of corruption.
This is according to Alex Simalabwi, executive secretary of the Global Water Partnership (GWP), an international network dedicated to improving water governance and mobilising sustainable water infrastructure investment...
