Zambia concerned by 'financial strain' of new US visa bond
10 August 2025 - 08:34
Zambia's government voiced concern on Friday about the “unnecessary financial strain” that would be caused by a new rule requiring its citizens to pay bonds of up to $15,000 (about R267,000) to obtain some types of US visas.
Starting on August 20, US President Donald Trump's administration will require applicants from countries with high rates of visa overstays — including Zambia and neighbouring Malawi — to post a bond of $5,000, $10,000 or $15,000 under a pilot programme for some tourist and business visas...
