TFG sets sights on denim 'game changer'
10 August 2025 - 08:32
TFG wants to produce a third of its denim apparel in South Africa in the next four years to improve the turnaround time for stock availability, and potentially create 1,000 jobs.
The retail clothing group has invested in a laser finishing machine to make its own denim. ..
