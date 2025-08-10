Nedbank to focus on growth points in Africa
10 August 2025 - 08:02
Nedbank will play to its strengths in Kenya as part of a renewed African strategy that has seen it pull the plug on its West African interest, after making the investment 10 years ago, says CEO Jason Quinn.
Nedbank announced the board had given the green light to pull out of its 21% shareholding in Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, a partnership entered into a decade ago that paved the way for clients to access more than 2,000 branches in 39 countries. ..
