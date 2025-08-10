Kieswetter to step down as Sars commissioner early next year
10 August 2025 - 08:36
With about eight months left on his contract, South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter has indicated he is set to leave the position early next year.
In an internal e-mail to Sars staff — seen by Business Times — Kieswetter said his two-year contract extension was coming to an end and he was speaking with finance minister Enoch Godongwana and President Cyril Ramaphosa on how best to handle the transition. ..
