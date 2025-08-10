Diamond producers take on lab-grown threat
Luanda Accord signed to market real thing as industry faces steep challenges
10 August 2025 - 08:38
The world’s leading diamond-producing nations are building a war chest of potentially millions of dollars to protect natural diamonds from the threat posed by lab-grown gems.
At a meeting in June in the Angolan capital, Luanda, producer nations Botswana, South Africa, Angola, Namibia, Sierra Leone, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and De Beers — the largest diamond company on the continent and the second-largest in the world — committed to contributing 1% of annual revenue from the sale of rough diamonds towards a global campaign to market these diamonds. ..
