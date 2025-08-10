Brics must walk the talk on trade to counter US tariffs: Wandile Sihlobo
The group's own import tariffs hinder efforts to find an alternative to the US market, says Agbiz chief economist
10 August 2025 - 08:28
Brics+ must move beyond rhetoric and build a concrete and mutually beneficial trade alliance if it's to become an alternative to the US export market, says Wandile Sihlobo, Agbiz chief economist and Brics Business Council advisory member for agriculture.
While the US accounts for roughly 4% of South Africa's agricultural exports, they are concentrated in a few critical areas that rely heavily on that market, making it extremely difficult to replace, he said.. ..
