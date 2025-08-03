Winde fumes over SA's failure to secure trade deal with US
03 August 2025 - 08:58
Western Cape premier Alan Winde has expressed frustration over the country's failure to conclude a trade deal with the US. This comes as some of his province's most critical industries — citrus and wine among them — are set to be badly affected by US President Donald Trump's imposition of 30% tariffs.
Winde said trade ties with the US were critical to growth and jobs in the Western Cape, and South Africa at large, and that while seeking other markets was worthwhile, it was not a quick solution to Pretoria’s rift with Washington...
