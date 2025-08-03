Transnet accused of ripping off Amsa
03 August 2025 - 08:50
Kobus Verster, CEO of loss-making ArcelorMittal South Africa (Amsa), the country’s only primary steel producer, has accused Transnet of abusing its market dominance to set rail tariffs that were unaffordable for his company.
As a result, Amsa had approached competition authorities to intervene as rising rail tariffs were taking a toll on the business. Transnet has denied this. ..
