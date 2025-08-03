‘Lack of crypto policy impeding money transfers’
Better exchange controls and an easier way of sending money would bring more business into SA, says Future Forex CEO and co-founder Harry Scherzer
03 August 2025 - 08:27
South Africa must develop a clear policy to facilitate the movement of money in and out of the country through crypto assets, thereby attracting more capital into the economy, much like the US did through the Genius Act.
This is the view of Harry Scherzer, CEO and co-founder of Future Forex, who told Business Times in a recent interview that while South Africa had a sophisticated financial sector and finance infrastructure, recognition of cryptocurrencies as a store of value would bring an added benefit...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.