Guernsey safe haven draws more FNB clients
03 August 2025 - 08:31
South Africans seeking to diversify their assets are increasingly opting for the safe haven of Guernsey, a Channel Island state off the coast of France, whose regulatory regime — including near-zero corporate tax — is attracting wealth from around the world.
The island has a highly regulated financial services sector and has become an ideal destination for wealthy customers looking to invest offshore, says FNB, which has been operating an office offering foreign currency savings and transactional accounts on the island for the past 10 years. ..
