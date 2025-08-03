Formula E fuels carmakers' race to improve EVs for the road
Unlike Formula One's elite bubble, tests on the track transfer to ordinary vehicles
03 August 2025 - 08:55
When the motorsport governing body, the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), launched Formula E just over a decade ago, it was seen as a fringe curiosity. Back then, it was about silent cars and too many acronyms.
What a difference a championship makes...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.