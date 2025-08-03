CAIPHUS KGOSANA: Stealthy move by Kganyago shifts inflation target
As long as the majority of the MPC is behind him, the Reserve Bank governor — as the custodian of monetary policy — can do as he pleases
03 August 2025 - 08:40
On Thursday, when the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) announced that it had lowered the repurchase rate to 7%, it also made a policy change by stealth.
Despite protestations on Friday that he was still the big boss of economic policy, finance minister Enoch Godongwana has been two-footed by a sly central banker eager to stamp his authority...
