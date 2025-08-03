Beyond beer: SAB sees consumer's appetites changing
03 August 2025 - 08:29
South African Breweries (SAB) says ciders and sweet flavoured beers are growing fast and taking market share from other alcoholic categories, with the trend expected to continue as consumers’ appetites change and new drinkers enter the market.
The company, a unit of Belgium-based AB InBev, produces a range of beer brands, including Castle Lager, Carling Black Label and Hansa, as well as alcoholic beverages such as Flying Fish, Redds and Brutal Fruit. ..
