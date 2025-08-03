Battle brews between Kganyago and Godongwana over inflation target
Reserve Bank governor and finance minister butt heads over power to anchor target range
03 August 2025 - 09:02
A low-intensity battle is brewing between the National Treasury and the Reserve Bank over control of monetary policy, specifically whether the inflation target should be lowered.
Observers were stunned on Thursday at the repo rate announcement when governor Lesetja Kganyago declared that the monetary policy committee (MPC) would now use forecasts with a 3% inflation anchor to inform future rate decisions. ..
