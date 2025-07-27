Treasury’s tough love on spending
New budget guidelines seek to save money by demanding state departments account for every cent they plan to spend
27 July 2025 - 08:00
The National Treasury, seeking to rein in runaway spending by government departments and public entities, has introduced a radical new set of budget guidelines that will keep them on a much tighter leash.
It described the 2026 medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF), unveiled this week, as representing “an important shift in how South Africa plans, prioritises, and allocates public resources”. ..
