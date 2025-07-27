Some improvements in Transnet’s coal corridor in Richards Bay
27 July 2025 - 07:22
Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) is forecasting coal export volumes of 57-million metric tons this year, 2-million more than it anticipated in January. This as Transnet’s Freight Operating Company improves the performance of the coal corridor.
The rail operator is tackling crime by deploying technology, while also addressing the shortage of locomotives and poor signalling on the rail tracks, after years of underperformance...
